Tech Talk: A Sea Change in Workboat Crew Comms

Crew communications on board workboats in harsh marine environments are subject to a variety of challenges. Background noise from loud engines, shock and vibration pounding through rough water, high wind noise and turbulence at speeds of 55-60 knots, and the highly corrosive nature of the marine environment - can render workboat crew communications all but impossible. Crew members are often reduced to shouting, creating situations where critical communications pertaining to navigational and situational awareness may either be missed or misinterpreted.



Crew Communication System Solutions



David Clark Company has nearly two decades of experience developing communication systems for the marine workboat market. The flagship system for the marine market is the Series 9100 Digital System is transforming the way workboats crews communicate. The system provides clear, hands-free communication for crew members on board high-speed patrol boats for military and law enforcement, fire/rescue craft, offshore service and transport vessels, tug and tow boats, as well as other workboats. System components include a Master Station, User Interfaces and noise-attenuating headsets working in concert to provide workboat crews with clear communication while enhancing situational awareness, crew safety and helping to ensure mission or operational success. Series 9100 Digital System is the scalable, versatile and simple way to communicate on the water.

Image courtesy David Clark Company





System Headsets

Series 9100 Digital Headsets are available in a variety of styles including Over-the-Head and Behind-the-Head models; dual ear, slotted dome and ‘hear-through’ options for virtually any marine communication application. Behind-the-Head headset styles with low profile headband assembly and ear domes are designed to accommodate a variety of standard issue Coast Guard and military ballistic helmets. Headsets offer advanced comfort features including soft, air-flow head pads and silicone/memory foam ear seals that cradle the head snugly and securely with minimal clamping pressure, keeping workboat crews comfortable during long hours of wear on the water.

Headsets are purpose-built for clear communication, equipped with M-2H advanced microphones with fine-tuned sound pressure level sensing to optimize noise cancellation while enhancing speech clarity. An integrated momentary PTT switch is conveniently located at the microphone bracket of the flex-wire boom. The ergonomically positioned PTT switch is easy to find and utilize in the most stressful conditions on board a vessel and affords simultaneous mic adjustment and transmit capability. Quick-release connectors allow cross compatibility for rapid changeovers between wired and wireless options for mission versatility and flexibility.



Master Station

The U9100 Master Station is the heart of the system, providing high performance Ethernet/IP versatility and a modular approach to system interface connectivity to two-way radios and other common ancillaries, as well as existing networks. The Master Station includes one (1) each U9101 Switch Card module, providing out-of-the-box connectivity for up to four Headset Stations or Wireless Gateways. Additional card slots are available for installation of up to three modules (Switch Cards or Radio/Auxiliary Cards) for expanded capabilities.





Image courtesy David Clark Company





Intuitive User Interfaces

Operation is simplified with intuitive user interfaces and comfortable, yet durable, noise-attenuating communication headsets. User Interfaces feature SMARTVOX, an automatic VOX technology that adapts to background noise in real time, while applying unique DSP algorithms to discern between noise and speech, for instantaneous and effective mic control with no

manual adjustments.

Hard-wired to the Master Station, the U9110 Headset Station interface provides headset users with software-enabled access to the Digital Intercom System. The U9110 Headset Station features a simple control array for pushbutton connectivity to any of four channels, and a centrally located PTT switch for fast access (redundant to the headset mic PTT) for ease of voice transmission.

User Interfaces include Digital Intercom Headset Stations with simple control array feature software-enabled talk group selection switches with LED indicators and a centrally located PTT switch for fast, effortless access to system functions when seconds count.

The Wireless Gateway functions as a relay for audio interface between wireless Belt Stations users, the U9100 Master Station and connected ancillaries. Each unit connects up to four (4) users with a reliable range of up to 300 feet.

Wireless Belt Station provide the headset user with software-enabled access to the Digital Intercom System and is designed to retain the functionality of a wired Headset Station while providing users with the freedom and mobility of a wireless connection.





Simple Operation

Operation is simplified with intuitive user interfaces and comfortable, yet durable, noise-attenuating communication headsets. Headset stations and wireless gateways feature a simple control array with pushbutton talk-group selection switches, LED indicators and centrally located PTT switch for fast, effortless access to system functions.

The 9100 Digital System is purpose-built to withstand the harshest marine environments. System components feature marine-grade, water-tight design – including corrosion resistance, wide-ranging temperature tolerance, high performance shock/vibration absorption, and superior dust and water ingress protection – to ensure reliable communications.



Boat Manufacturers Chime In

David Clark Company has established working relationships with several leading high speed craft manufacturers, including SAFE Boats International and Ocean Craft Marine, among others. “At SAFE Boats, we provide products that demand proven performance during dangerous missions in tough conditions and harsh environments. Communication is critical in these conditions. The David Clark Digital System allows operators to communicate internally with one another, but also externally through various radio systems to accomplish the mission,” said Rob Goley, Business Development Director for Federal Programs for SAFE Boats International.

When Ocean Craft Marine introduced its 11.5-meter Offshore Interceptor earlier last year, it selected 23 marine companies to collaborate with. For boat crew communications, the Series 9100 Digital system was selected. “The David Clark [Digital] system has been a game-changer. Enhancing crew coordination and overall communication capabilities while improving crew situational awareness and effectiveness, making it a must-have for professional boat operations,” said Todd Salus, VP of Operations, Ocean Craft Marine.

Image courtesy David Clark Company