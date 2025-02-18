Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement for 14 CMA Vessels

Wärtsilä signed a Lifecycle Agreement with CMA Ships, a leading French shipping company and CMA CGM subsidiary. The agreement covers 14 large LNG-fuelled container ships already in operation. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q1 2025.

The scope of the agreement with CMA Ships will ensure operational reliability while providing maintenance planning flexibility and long-term cost predictability. “The management of new fuels such as LNG can be complex and costly. This agreement with Wärtsilä will help us secure ship operations and optimize engine maintenance costs. We appreciate the cooperation and support that Wärtsilä continues to provide us in meeting our customer needs as effectively as possible,” says Xavier Leclercq, Vice President, Newbuilding, CMA CGM.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide a full-service package that secures reliable operations at a fixed and minimized cost. The support provided by the agreement will be based on the use of Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight service, which leverages AI technology for predictive maintenance, helping to improve asset efficiency and reduce operating costs. It will also provide parts and maintenance services, dynamic maintenance planning, and 24/7 remote operational support.

The 14 operational vessels, which sail between Asia and Europe, comprise five 15,000 TEU ships and nine 23,000 TEU ships. All ships operate with WinGD 2-stroke main engines, Wärtsilä 4-stroke auxiliary engines, and gas valve units (GVUs).