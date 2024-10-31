Wärtsilä NextDF Tech to Help Cut Vessel Methane Emissions

Wärtsilä introduced the NextDF feature for the Wärtsilä 25DF dual-fuel engine, which means while operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the NextDF feature reduces methane emissions to less than two percent of fuel use across all load points, achieving as low as 1.1 percent in a wide load range. What’s more, the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions are lower than on the standard Wärtsilä 25DF engine which already has low emission levels below IMO Tier III.

Launched in 2022, the Wärtsilä 25 engine platform offers a modular, upgradeable, and flexible design that helps operators to significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions, improving the efficiency of vessels, and facilitating the adoption of sustainable fuels. With the NextDF technology, engine efficiency is further improved by up to 0.5 percentage points.

This is the second Wärtsilä dual-fuel engine to be made available with NextDF technology. In 2023, Wärtsilä introduced the new technology for its Wärtsilä 31DF engine. Thanks to the modular design of Wärtsilä’s engine platform, the NextDF feature can be retrofitted to existing Wärtsilä 31DF and Wärtsilä 25DF engines. The NextDF feature for the Wärtsilä 25DF engine will be available for delivery in the second half of 2025.