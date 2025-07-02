Wärtsilä to Optimize Ops for Two Alpha Gas Carriers

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) management company Alpha Gas for two of its LNG carriers.

The agreement covers two LNG carriers which each have four Wärtsilä 34DF engines and is aimed at giving Alpha Gas increased operational insight, availability, and better maintenance cost predictability.

The agreement with Wärtsilä will help Alpha Gas to optimize the operations and maintenance of the LNG carriers more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools.

It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution.

Wärtsilä signed a similar agreement with Alpha Gas in November 2024 covering two more LNG carriers. The four Alpha Gas sister vessels now covered by the Wärtsilä lifecycle agreement are the Energy Pacific, Energy Endeavour, Energy Integrity, and the Energy Intelligence.

The agreement will also help to minimize OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits, according to Wärtsilä.

“Our emphasis is on enabling the highest level of efficiency and reliability throughout our fleet. This agreement with Wärtsilä will help us achieve that goal, while at the same time allowing us to accurately predict our maintenance costs. We also expect to be able to extend the time between overhauls, thanks to the dynamic maintenance planning feature,” said Peter Lonski, Technical Director, Alpha Gas.