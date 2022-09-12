Wärtsilä Reports Chinese Orders

The technology group Wärtsilä on Monday informed of recent orders for engines compliant with China’s stage II, or C2 emissions standard. This legislation entered into force in July 2021 and is applicable to vessels sailing on inland waters, in coastal areas, and in most rivers. It covers domestic bulk carriers, feeder containers, oil tankers, passenger Ro-Ro ferries and government vessels.

“Wärtsilä is heavily focused on making the decarbonization of shipping a reality. China’s C2 legislation sets challenging limits on emissions of nitrous oxides, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter. The fact that we can not only meet these requirements but do so with engines that are compactly dimensioned to suit the engine room design, sends a clear message on our capabilities to the market,” said Östen Lindell, Sales Director, East Asia and China, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Recently the company received an order for four Wärtsilä 20 engines with Wärtsilä NOR NOx emission reducer for a new 93-meter windfarm support vessel. Another order has also been received for two Wärtsilä 20 engines with Wärtsilä NOR, NOx emission reducer for a new research vessel. All six engines will be supplied with C2 compliance certification.