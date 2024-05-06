Fortescue’s Ammonia-Powered Vessel Wraps Up Sea Trials in Singapore

Fortescue, with the support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and partners, has completed propulsion and maneuverability trials of its Singapore-registered Fortescue Green Pioneer dual fuel ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore.

The trials were conducted using 6.4 m3 (4.4 tonnes) of liquid ammonia, in combination with diesel and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a second-generation biofuel, as marine fuel over 10 days from April 23, 2024 to May 2, 2024.

A designated test area along Raffles Reserved Anchorage was secured by MPA for the trials, and the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was set up at MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre for representatives of MPA, Fortescue, Vopak, research institutes, and government agencies to monitor the fuel loading and sea trial operations.

Ammonia plume modelling and drone surveillance was also used by the EOC to support safety and incident planning and response. This set of trials can be enhanced to support the sea trials of planned ammonia-fueled vessels under the Singapore Registry of Ships prior to delivery if required.

The trials also included tests to validate the management of nitrogen-based emissions, and assessment of the vessel’s engine capability to operate on varying amounts of HVO in combination with ammonia

The propulsion and maneuverability tests follow the dual-fueled ammonia fuel trial in Port of Singapore by the Fortescue Green Pioneer in March 2024, in which the vessel received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and the ‘Gas Fueled Ammonia’ notation by classification society DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel.

The approval and notation were awarded upon the completion of a series of fuel trials that were conducted over a period of seven weeks in February and March 2024 using 5 cubic metres (3 tonnes) of liquid ammonia.

The trials, conducted by the Fortescue Green Pioneer at anchor, included testing of the vessel’s ammonia storage systems, associated piping, gas fuel delivery system, retrofitted engines, and seaworthiness.

As part of MPA’s efforts to strengthen maritime cybersecurity as vessels become increasingly digitalized and connected, MPA is also in discussion with Fortescue on the monitoring of info-comm technology and operational technology systems onboard the Fortescue Green Pioneer to develop resilience of vessels with alternative fuels against cyber threats.

In the coming months, the Fortescue Green Pioneer is expected to play a key role in driving awareness of the need for the global shipping industry to adopt solutions such as green ammonia.