Wärtsilä, SAACKE Ink Maritime Equipment Deal

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä said it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SAACKE, the Germany-based supplier of marine firing plants for seagoing vessels, offshore plants and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

A central feature of the agreement is a cooperation regarding safety, in particular with Inert Gas Systems (IGS) and Gas Combustion Units (GCU), Wärtsilä said, adding that the deal will enable both partners to offer larger and more comprehensive scopes of supply, specifically for the LNF and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier markets.

The agreement covers SAACKE’s Boilers, Exhaust Gas Economizers, and air-cooled Gas Combustion Units, as well as Wärtsilä’s Inert Gas Systems and combined Inert Gas & Gas Combustion units. Wärtsilä will also make its Flue Gas system available to SAACKE, thereby making it possible for a single delivery of a Boiler and Flue Gas system.

For Wärtsilä, the agreement encourages an increased focus on Gas Systems, while for SAACKE it adds the ability to deliver Boilers and Inert Gas Systems as a single integrated solution for tankers.