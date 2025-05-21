Wärtsilä Supplies Cargo Handling Systems for VLAC Vessels

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling systems for two very large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC) vessels being built at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Korea. The 88,000 m3 capacity vessels have been ordered by a Japanese ship owner.

VLACs are similar to Very Large Gas Carriers but designed to carry full cargoes of ammonia. Since ammonia has a high specific gravity, VLAC cargo tanks and hulls need to be reinforced, and the vessels will have a deeper draught when fully loaded.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in Q4 2025.