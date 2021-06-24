Wärtsilä to Supply Propulsion System for GEV's Hydrogen Vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Global Energy Ventures (GEV) of Australia, a company specialized in delivering compressed shipping solutions for transporting energy to regional markets. The two companies will cooperate on the inclusion of Wärtsilä propulsion systems in GEV’s compressed hydrogen (C-H2) ships. The MOU was signed in Sydney, Australia.

The cooperation aims at advancing GEV’s approval in principle (AIP) application for its new 430-ton C-H2 vessel. It is also intended to demonstrate the availability of a highly efficient, low-emissions propulsion system for the vessel.

“We have shown that C-H2 shipping is ideally suited for exporting green hydrogen with a lower delivered cost and having a technology leader such as Wärtsilä with us, we can deliver a shipping solution that is completely sustainable,” said Martin Carolan, CEO, GEV.

“This project is an important steppingstone along the journey towards a decarbonized maritime industry, something that Wärtsilä is fully committed to supporting. We are actively developing propulsion alternatives that can utilize future carbon-neutral fuels, raise efficiency levels, and which significantly improve environmental performance. This agreement with GEV is fully in line with our own ambitions,” said Petteri Saares, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Compression delivers a proven, simple and efficient method for transporting green hydrogen. It is a preferred solution for marine hydrogen transport but is often overlooked due to its lower volumetric energy density , Wärtsilä said. The parties to the agreement believe that the C-H2 project will eliminate the technical barriers and deliver a solution which is superior to other transport alternatives.