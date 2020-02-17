Wärtsilä to Supply Scrubbers to NCL

European technology giant Wärtsilä will be supplying hybrid scrubber system packages for Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway.



According to a press note from Wärtsilä, the scrubber systems have been ‘specially customized to meet the specific needs’ of the two cruise ships – which included adapting ‘to meet the ships’ restricted space availability’.



The scrubber systems will enable the 325 meters long cruise vessels to be in compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) sulfur restriction legislation while operating on heavy fuel oil (HFO). The legislation became effective in January 2020. Customization of the system was required in order to meet the ships’ restricted space availability.



“Wärtsilä’s technical and engineering capabilities are once again emphasized with this tailor-made exhaust gas cleaning solution. Obviously not all installations are the same and there is no single system that fits all applications. Having the flexibility to adjust the design to meet the customer’s specific needs is an important value-adding feature of our offering,” says Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine.



“We previously worked with Wärtsilä and are familiar with the quality and reliability of the group’s solutions,” said Giovanni Canu, VP, Special Projects and Operational Support at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.



Giovanni added: “We were confident, therefore, that the team there could design and engineer a sulfur emissions abatement system that could be successfully integrated into our two vessels. The VSOx scrubbers are the right choice for this project, being both efficient and the right technical solution. They will allow us to serve our customers, the environment, and society in general by meeting and exceeding the strict regulatory and environmental targets.”



The Wärtsilä hybrid solution allows flexibility in the cleaning of sulfur from the exhaust gases. When operating in closed-loop mode, the wash water circulates from the scrubber unit to a process tank, with seawater being used as make-up replenishment water as needed.



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2020. For the past seven years, Wärtsilä has had an engine maintenance agreement with NCL, and four new NCL cruise ships, currently under construction, will be fitted with Wärtsilä engines and scrubber systems.