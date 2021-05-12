Wärtsilä Wins Contract to Outfit VLGC Pair

Wärtsilä won a contract in April to supply the cargo handling and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fuel supply systems for two new very large gas carrier vessels (VLGC) being built for China-based Oriental Energy, a company mainly focusing on operation of PDH (Propane Dehydrogenation) factories and LPG trading.

The 93,000-cubic-meter-capacity vessels are being built at the Jiangnan yard in China, and are among the largest of their type ever built.

In addition to the cargo handling system, Wärtsilä will deliver its unique LPG fuel supply system (LFSS) as an integrated element within the entire gas handling installation. Wärtsilä claims it is currently the only company with LFSS units in operation.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in July 2022, and the company earlier delivered similar systems to two Oriental Energy VLGCs.