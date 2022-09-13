Wärtsilä Wins Propulsion Orders for Four Fishing Vessels

Wärtsilä was tapped to supply the propulsion machinery for four new fishing vessels being built at Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark.

The 75 m-long purser/trawler vessels are being built for different owners. Two are for Icelandic fishing and processing companies, namely Skinney-Thinganes and Gjögur, while the other two are for Norwegian owners, Veibust Fiskeriselskap and Ronald Ervik.

Each of these vessels will operate with the Wärtsilä 31 main engine linked to a Wärtsilä-supplied gearbox fitted with ‘take-me-home’ functionality. Additional kit from the company will include: the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the propulsion shaft lines including seals and bearings, the shaft generator, and Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system.

Vessel #478 HERØYHAV, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and will be powered by the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31 engine as well as host of Wärtsilä propulsion solutions. © Karstensens Shipyard