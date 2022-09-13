Marine Link
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Wärtsilä Wins Propulsion Orders for Four Fishing Vessels

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 13, 2022

Vessel #480 GJÖGUR, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and the order emphasises Wärtsilä’s leading position in delivering propulsion solutions as well as strengthen even further the company’s close relationship with the Karstensens yard. © Karstensens Shipyard

Vessel #480 GJÖGUR, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and the order emphasises Wärtsilä’s leading position in delivering propulsion solutions as well as strengthen even further the company’s close relationship with the Karstensens yard. © Karstensens Shipyard

Wärtsilä was tapped to supply the propulsion machinery for four new fishing vessels being built at Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark. 

The 75 m-long purser/trawler vessels are being built for different owners. Two are for Icelandic fishing and processing companies, namely Skinney-Thinganes and Gjögur, while the other two are for Norwegian owners, Veibust Fiskeriselskap and Ronald Ervik.

Each of these vessels will operate with the Wärtsilä 31 main engine linked to a Wärtsilä-supplied gearbox fitted with ‘take-me-home’ functionality. Additional kit from the company will include: the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the propulsion shaft lines including seals and bearings, the shaft generator, and Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system.

Vessel #478 HERØYHAV, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and will be powered by the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31 engine as well as host of Wärtsilä propulsion solutions. © Karstensens Shipyard

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week