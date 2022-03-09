Wärtsilä's Engines and Electrical Solutions for Australian RoRo Newbuild

Finland-based marine engine maker Wärtsilä said Tuesday it would deliver main and auxiliary engines, fuel storage tanks, gas handling equipment and electrical systems for a new RoRo being built for Australian operator SeaRoad Shipping.

The 210 meter-long vessel is being built at the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) shipyard in Germany. The RoRo vessel will operate primarily on LNG fuel.

The vessel will be powered by two Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines and three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines. The Fuel Gas Handling System and LNG tanks are designed with the Gas Valve Units (GVUs) integrated into the tank connection space.

"This solution is unique to Wärtsilä and reduces the amount of piping needed, facilitating easier installation," Wärtsilä said.

Wärtsilä also said it would deliver almost every electrical system on board, including bridge consoles with integrated navigation, redundant dual-gyro compass systems, nautical sensors, external communication systems, power take-in and take-out (PTI/PTO) shaft alternators with multi-drive technology, monitoring and control systems, switchboards, internal communication, and safety systems as well as lighting.

"Wärtsilä will design and integrate the entire electrical package, as well as delivering the cable network. The integration project continues a successful partnership between FSG and Wärtsilä in this area lasting more than 25 years," the company said.

Electrical installation will start in 2022, while the majority of Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2023. The ship is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The vessel will have 3,987 lane meters for various freight units and will sail on Bass Strait, between Melbourne, Victoria, and Devonport on the Australian island state of Tasmania.



