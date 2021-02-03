Wärtsilä’s Hybrid Solution Selected for New Isle of Man Ferry

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä said it will supply a range of solutions for a new 132-meter RoPax ferry being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Co (IOMSP). The newbuild will serve the Heysham to Douglas, Isle of Man route.

The Wärtsilä scope includes Wärtsilä 31 engines, electrical and automation including Wärtsilä’s Low Loss Concept (LLC), an energy storage system and propulsion machinery including the transverse thrusters. Wärtsilä will also supply a NACOS Platinum integrated navigation system along with a newly developed Bridge Console Design and its Aquarius UV ballast water management system.

Wärtsilä said it worked with the owner to develop a customized integrated solution based on the ship’s operating profile and customer-specific requirements, factoring reliability, efficiency and low operating costs as key considerations. Central to the design is the Wärtsilä 31 engine, recognized by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine and an engine that can also utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in a condition based maintenance regime.

“We have selected Wärtsilä as their solution brings notable advantages in terms of system integration and operational optimization. It will also have the flexibility to take advantage of alternative future fuels as they become available,” said Jim Royston, Fleet Operations and Project Manager at IOMSP.

Karl Hinks, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power, said, “The hybrid solution, combining highly efficient engines and energy storage, is increasingly being seen as a practical means for meeting today’s environmental and operating challenges. This solution lowers emission levels and extends the time between engine overhauls, and is an effective future-proof model for ship owners.”

The order with Wärtsilä was placed in the second quarter of 2020, and the equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard during the latter part of 2021.