Wärtsilä’s Inks Deal for Supplies on Four new LPG Ships

Wärtsilä will supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new 40,000 m3 gas carrier vessels. The ships are being built at the CIMC SinoPacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) shipyard in China for Norwegian shipowner Avance Gas.

The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) is a system that enables the use of LPG as fuel. This increases operational efficiency and supports environmental sustainability.

These will be the first medium sized LPG carrier vessels built at the SOE yard. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the latter part of 2024, and the ships are expected to be delivered in 2nd half 2025 and onwards.