Wärtsilä's LFSS Undergoes Engine Testing

Wärtsilä’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Fuel Supply System (LFSS) has completed full scale testing with a full sized two-stroke marine engine burning LPG as fuel. This was the world’s first such testing protocol, according to Wärtsilä.

It was initially decided to retrofit the Wärtsilä LFSS to four very large gas carrier (VLGC) vessels owned by Oslo-listed BW LPG. However, following the tests, in which the performance exceeded expectations, BW LPG decided to exercise their option to retrofit an additional four vessels, making a total of eight ships to benefit from this technology. The initial order with Wärtsilä was placed in December 2018, and the order for the four additional retrofits was signed in February 2020.

Wärtsilä has been designated as the system integrator for the retrofittings. This involves not only the installation of the LFSS, but also the required ship design modifications, integration of the LFSS control system into the ships’ integrated automation system (IAS), and acting as the coordinator between the yard, the engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions and the owner.

Retrofitting of the Wärtsilä LFSS to the first of the vessels will take place in April 2020. The system is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.