WSC Appoints Joe Kramek as New President and CEO

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has appointed Joe Kramek as its new President and CEO, to succeed John Butler upon his retirement at the end of July.

Kramek brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, from both the maritime sector and government service. He has already served as the WSC's Director of U.S. Government Relations.

His professional journey includes 28 years as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard where he spent time at sea and as the Chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law. Notably, Kramek led the U.S. Delegation to the IMO's Legal Committee during his Coast Guard tenure.

In his new role, Kramek is poised to lead the organization into its next phase of development, working for the continued advancement of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure global maritime trade.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by retiring President and CEO John Butler in navigating the WSC through unprecedented supply chain challenges while simultaneously transforming the WSC into a global trade association, Kramek expressed gratitude for his predecessor's extraordinary contributions. "I am deeply honoured to assume the role of President and CEO at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler. Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change," said Joe Kramek.

Butler served as President and CEO of the WSC since 2015, originally joining as General Counsel for the association in 2010. "It has been a privilege to lead the World Shipping Council during a time of significant growth and complexity in the maritime sector," he said. "I am confident that with Joe's extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him, and the entire team continued success in the years ahead."



