WSF Invites Bids to Convert Its Largest Ferries to Hybrid-electric Propulsion

Washington State Ferries (WSF) this week launched an invitation for bid to convert its three largest vessels to hybrid-electric propulsion.

The conversion will remove two diesel generator sets from each of WSF's Jumbo Mark II ferries and replace them with batteries and associated support systems. The conversion will incorporate energy storage technology and rapid charging of the batteries from each applicable ferry terminal.

Siemens Energy will supply the propulsion control systems as well as alarm and monitoring systems.

Interested shipyards must place their bids by June 1.

Wenatchee will be the first vessel converted later this year, followed by Tacoma in 2024 and Puyallup in 2025, WSF said.

The 460- by 90-foot vessels built between 1997 and 1999. Each has capacity to carry up to 202 vehicles and 2,500 passengers.

According to WSF, the conversion will reduce emissions from the Jumbo Mark II vessels by more than 20% initially, then by nearly 95% when terminals are electrified in 2026.