Xeneta Acquires eeSea

Xeneta AS announced the acquisition of fellow maritime and supply chain data company eeSea. By adding eeSea’s global schedule, transit time and reliability data to its existing range of freight rate data, Xeneta will enable BCO Procurement teams to manage freight contracts and suppliers based on service levels, and not just cost, to get the right service at the right price, no matter what the market conditions.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold," said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. "Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”