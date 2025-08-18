Marine Link
Monday, August 18, 2025

Xeneta Acquires eeSea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 18, 2025

Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. Image courtesty Xeneta

Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. Image courtesty Xeneta

Xeneta AS announced the acquisition of fellow maritime and supply chain data company eeSea. By adding eeSea’s global schedule, transit time and reliability data to its existing range of freight rate data, Xeneta will enable BCO Procurement teams to manage freight contracts and suppliers based on service levels, and not just cost, to get the right service at the right price, no matter what the market conditions.

“Today marks a key milestone for Xeneta; coming together with eeSea, and combining our data and skills, furthers our shared mission to bring transparency and efficiency to how ocean freight is bought and sold," said Patrik Berglund, Xeneta CEO. "Our combined data sources and coverage will provide customers with more actionable intelligence to control freight spend, as well as delivery reliability.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rethinking Crew Experience: The Next Frontier in Maritime Operations

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week