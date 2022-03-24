Marine Link
Thursday, March 24, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Xeneta Appoints Finbow, Irvine to Exec Team

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2022

  • Laura Finbow, Director of Sales Enablement of Xeneta
  • Scott Irvine, VP of Freight Forwarding of Xeneta
  • Laura Finbow, Director of Sales Enablement of Xeneta Laura Finbow, Director of Sales Enablement of Xeneta
  • Scott Irvine, VP of Freight Forwarding of Xeneta Scott Irvine, VP of Freight Forwarding of Xeneta

Xeneta, a leader in ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and container shipping index, announced the appointment of two new sales executives. Scott Irvine joins Xeneta as VP of Freight Forwarding and Laura Finbow will serve as Director of Sales Enablement. 

Scott Irvine has worked in the logistics industry for over two decades holding senior leadership roles across both shippers and freight forwarders. Most recently Scott was the VP of Air & Ocean for Zencargo, a leading digital freight forwarder. At Xeneta, Scott will spearhead freight forwarding initiatives and help grow the company’s business within the segment.
 
As Xeneta’s Director of Sales Enablement, Laura Finbow will lead initiatives that transform the company’s revenue operations. Finbow’s knowledge and experience will play a critical role in guiding the organization as it scales systems and processes across sales, marketing and other departments. Before joining Xeneta, Finbow served as Managing Director EMEA at digital freight platform Magaya. Finbow has also held management roles at INTTRA and Safmarine.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Coastal Storm Splits an Island, Unites Communities

Callan Marine Powers Ahead with Young, Powerful Dredge Fleet

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week