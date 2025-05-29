Xeneta: US Tariff Uncertainty May Continue

The decision of the U.S. Court of International Trade to deem Trump’s sweeping tariffs as unlawful is good news for shippers—but it could signal the beginning of the next era of confusion in global supply chains.

“The court decision to deem the sweeping tariffs unlawful is clearly positive news for shippers who have faced extraordinary increases in the cost of importing goods into the US, but this should come with a warning that the story is far from over. Even if the appeal fails, Trump will not throw in the towel and he has other levers to pull to achieve the same outcome as the sweeping tariffs," said Emily Stausbøll, Xeneta Senior Shipping Analyst.

“Businesses will react in different ways depending on their supply chain needs and the goods they are shipping. We have already seen a rush to import goods into the US from China following the lowering of tariffs on 14 May, so the decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade will add further fuel to this demand," said Stausbøll.

“Shippers who utilized bonded warehouses in the US are in the advantageous position of being able to wait for the green light that ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are no longer in place before immediately releasing those goods.”

Stausbøll added, "The cargo rush following the lowering of US-China tariffs combined with fear and uncertainty in the industry is putting upward pressure on spot rates."

“Average spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast have increased 17% since 14 May to stand at USD 3040 per FEU (40ft container). Into the US East Coast, average spot rates increased 11% to stand at USD 4095 per FEU. Market mid-high spot rates now stand at USD 3200 per FEU into the US West Coast (+22% since 14 May) and USD 4250 per FEU into the US East Coast (+15% since 14 May). The market mid-high are the rates generally being paid by those shippers who reacted quickest to the lowering of tariffs and are willing to pay more to get goods moving."

“Ongoing frontloading of imports will see big increases in spot rates on 1 June. Average spot rates will rise at least 18% from the Far East to US West Coast and 14% into the US East Coast. Data is being received from shippers paying far higher rates than this, so the market has the potential to increase even more dramatically in early June.”