Saturday, March 22, 2025
Xenos Marine Acquires Heavy Lift Vessel

March 19, 2025

Image courtesy Xenos Marine LLC

Xenos Marine recently acquired the VB-10,000 Heavy Lift Vessel which is currently in dry dock in Galveston, Texas. The asset will be renamed TX-10,000 at a christening ceremony in Galveston on March 23, 2025. 

TX-10,000 is the largest US Flagged and Jones Act compliant Heavy Lift Vessel; a twin-gantry catamaran heavy lift vessel with a 7,500-ton
lifting capacity. It is currently undergoing maintenance at the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston, Texas, preparing for her next working season in the Gulf of America. 


The TX-10,000 specializes in:

  • Offshore Oil & Gas infrastructure installation
  • Offshore Oil & Gas infrastructure decommissioning
  • Maritime salvage operations
  • OMshore Heavy Lifting Operations

Originally commissioned in 2010, the TX-10,000 was designed, built, owned, and operated in the U.S. The vessel’s original crew – responsible for completing nearly 300 offshore projects, including the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage – has reunited under new ownership as part of the Xenos Marine family. 

Xenos Marine, owner of the TX-10,000, is a partnership between Xenos LLC, A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business bringing strategic
vision and industry expertise to the maritime industry; and T&T Salvage, A leader in marine salvage and heavy-lifting.

