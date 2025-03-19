Xenos Marine Acquires Heavy Lift Vessel

Xenos Marine recently acquired the VB-10,000 Heavy Lift Vessel which is currently in dry dock in Galveston, Texas. The asset will be renamed TX-10,000 at a christening ceremony in Galveston on March 23, 2025.

TX-10,000 is the largest US Flagged and Jones Act compliant Heavy Lift Vessel; a twin-gantry catamaran heavy lift vessel with a 7,500-ton

lifting capacity. It is currently undergoing maintenance at the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston, Texas, preparing for her next working season in the Gulf of America.



The TX-10,000 specializes in:

Offshore Oil & Gas infrastructure installation

Offshore Oil & Gas infrastructure decommissioning

Maritime salvage operations

OMshore Heavy Lifting Operations

Originally commissioned in 2010, the TX-10,000 was designed, built, owned, and operated in the U.S. The vessel’s original crew – responsible for completing nearly 300 offshore projects, including the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage – has reunited under new ownership as part of the Xenos Marine family.

Xenos Marine, owner of the TX-10,000, is a partnership between Xenos LLC, A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business bringing strategic

vision and industry expertise to the maritime industry; and T&T Salvage, A leader in marine salvage and heavy-lifting.