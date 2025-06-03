XRG Aims For Gas and LNG Capacity of 20-25 Million Tons a Year by 2035

XRG, the international investment arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), is aiming to have a gas and LNG business with a capacity of between 20 million and 25 million metric tons a year by 2035, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

XRG was set up last year as an investment company focused on lower-carbon energy, gas and chemicals, with assets of more than $80 billion.

On Tuesday, its board, whose members include former BP BP.L CEO Bernard Looney and Blackstone's Jon Gray, approved the capacity target and a new five-year business plan. Board members also supported the assessment of potential gas acquisitions and LNG opportunities in North America.

ADNOC's current US investments already sit under XRG, and the oil giant's Chief Executive Sultan Al Jaber said in March that XRG would make a significant investment in U.S. natural gas in coming months.

The United Arab Emirates, a key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to raise its U.S. energy investments to $440 billion in the next decade from $70 billion, Jaber said last month.

XRG has also changed the name of its low carbon energies platform to Energy Solutions to reflect the full scope of the company's strategy, including energy demand linked to artificial intelligence and the digital economy, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The board "endorsed the company's ambition to create a top three global chemicals platform," XRG said.

ADNOC had agreed in October to buy German chemicals maker Covestro for 14.7 billion euros ($16.73 billion) including debt. Jaber later said it would sit under XRG.





($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reuters/Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by David Evans and Rachna Uppal)