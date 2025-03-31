Yamal LNG Intensifies Ship-to-Ship Transfers, According to LSEG Data

Russia's liquefied natural gas plant Yamal LNG, led by Novatek, has intensified LNG ship-to-ship transfers in the Murmansk region using four gas tankers at the same time, ship-tracking LSEG data showed on Monday.

Novatek resorted to using four tankers after restrictions on the transshipment of Russian LNG at European ports for sale in third countries came into force last week.

According to LSEG data, Lena River and Clean Vision are near the island of Kildin in the Barents Sea, where LNG dispatched from Yamal is being reloaded from ice-class Arc7 tankers Nikolay Urvantsev and Vladimir Rusanov.

"This scheme is, of course, more convenient, and will be used more often. How often depends on Novatek's overall fleet and the demand for LNG in Europe," an industry source told Reuters.

Ship-to-ship transfers usually involve moving LNG from ice-class tankers on to conventional ones. The scheme is usually used in winter, when the movement of ordinary ships along the Northern Sea Route is limited by thick ice.

(Reuters)