Yang Ming Orders Five Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ships

Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has ordered five 15,500 TEU LNG dual fuel container ships from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The new vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2026. They will be equipped with a high-pressure LNG dual fuel main engine. In addition, they will feature a ballast water treatment system, an advanced integrated system for navigational information and operation monitoring and a broadband maritime satellite system.

These technologies are integral for collecting navigational big data and enhancing the safety of the vessels, says Yang Ming. A dedicated desk has been set up to monitor energy efficiency and the development of future marine fuels.

The new vessels will help the shipowner meet a maritime net zero carbon emission target by 2050. Yang Ming’s current operating fleet consists of 94 vessels, with a capacity of approximately 715,000 TEU. With these five 15,500 TEU LNG dual fuel container vessels, Yang Ming will be able to optimize its fleet, reduce operating costs, and improve carbon emission reduction.



