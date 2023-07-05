Yang Ming Orders Five New Box Ships

Taiwanese container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. announced it has ordered five liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel containerships from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

The 15,500 TEU newbuilds are scheduled to be delivered in 2026. Each will be equipped with high-pressure LNG dual fuel main engines and ballast water treatment systems. In addition, the vessels will feature an advanced integrated system for navigational information and operation monitoring, as well as broadband maritime satellite system—technologies integral for collecting navigational big data and enhancing the safety of the vessels.

Yang Ming’s current operating fleet comprises 94 vessels, with a capacity of approximately 715,000 TEU.

The shipbuilding contract signing was conducted by Captain James Jeng, Yang Ming’s Chief Marine Technology Officer, and Jae Ho Kang, Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Executive Vice President. (Photo: Yang Ming)