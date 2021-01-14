Yanmar America Hires Micu

Yanmar America said it has hired Carl J. Micu as division manager of power solutions. He will oversee all engine sales and be responsible for the strategic development of long-term sales growth plans and annual sales targets related to industrial engines, commercial and large marine engines in the Americas.

Prior to Yanmar, Micu served 15 years in various roles at John Deere Power Systems. His most recent role was manager, OEM engine sales, Americas and OEM drivetrain sales global.

Micu holds an International MBA from the Universitäte Bern Institute für Finanzmanagement in Switzerland, an MBA from the University of Rochester Simon Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.