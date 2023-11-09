Yanmar Delivers Its First Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd, has made its first delivery of its newly commercialized maritime hydrogen fuel cell system, introduced in August 2023. This system was supplied to the passenger ship Hanaria, operated by MOTENA-Sea, a company backed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and other investors.

The Hanaria is Japan's first hybrid passenger ship to use both hydrogen and biodiesel. The vessel operates with an onboard electric propulsion system that powers the ship’s drive using generated electricity. Yanmar PT took charge of the ship's comprehensive power system design, incorporating two hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, biodiesel generators, power management system, propulsion equipment, remote monitoring, and other elements.

In addition, when running solely on the hydrogen fuel cell system and batteries, the ship creates zero emissions, with notable reductions in power source vibrations and noise, and the elimination of exhaust gas odors.

Equipment Specifications

ModelGH240FC (hydrogen fuel cell system)

Rated output240 kW x 2 units

DimensionsW2,700 x D1,100 x H1,700 mm

Weight2,400 kg

FuelHydrogen (ISO14687 type I, Grade D)

EmissionsZero emissions (CO2, NOX, SOX, PM emissions) The 240kW maritime hydrogen fuel cell system. (Image: Yanmar)