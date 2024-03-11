Yard Starts World’s First Container Vessel Methanol Dual Fuel Retrofit

Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard held a steel cutting ceremony on March 8, 2024 for the 14,000 TEU Maersk Halifax methanol dual fuel retrofit project, marking what will be the world's first container vessel methanol dual fuel retrofit.

Representatives from Maersk project team, ABS, and headquarters leaders and employees of the company attended the ceremony.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in early July this year and will undergo conversion and repair for a period of about three months. To ensure the smooth implementation of the project, the yard has built a 500-ton gantry crane overhead the No.3 dock. The yard also has a series of advanced special cutting machines and welding equipment.

Maersk has signed an agreement with MAN Energy Solutions who will retrofit the engine.

The project will also include instaling new fuel tanks, a fuel preparation room and a fuel supply system.



