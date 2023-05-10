Zech Joins All American Marine as Business Development Manager

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) announced it has appointed Daniel Zech as the organization’s business development manager.

Zech, originally a Bellingham local, sailed on vessels from French Polynesia to the Caribbean for over a decade. His maritime career took him to the Charter House Yacht Club in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he managed day-to-day operations for a charter fleet of 28 catamarans and monohulls for multiple years. In addition, his experience includes managing and captaining a number of commercial boats on a variety of missions while holding his 500-ton USCG Masters License and endorsements. Daniel’s most recent experience had him presiding over a robust sales pipeline which he helped to create, nurture, and grow significantly during his tenure at Electronics Value Recovery Inc., where he was the VP of business development.

Zech’s new role at AAM will focus on expanding All American Marine’s presence in the North American and international maritime markets. He will oversee the sales pipeline of new customers and past operators looking to add to their fleet.