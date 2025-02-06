Zelim Names Former Survitec CEO as Chairman

Zelim, the Edinburgh-based safety and survival systems innovator, has appointed Doug Baxter as its new Chairman.

Baxter has 30 years of industry experience, working as a former CEO of Survitec, as well as holding senior executive positions with BAE Systems, GEC Marconi, and Survival Systems International (3SI).

He will replace the current Chair Doug Duguid, who will remain on the Zelim's Board as Investor Director.

The appointment of Baxter as Chairman coincides with the appointment of David Griffiths as Non-Exec Director and Barry Park as Sales Director.

"Zelim is exploring opportunities in key regions, including the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as part of its global expansion. The company aims to strengthen its partnerships with international governments, regulatory bodies, and commercial operators to deliver optimum life-saving capability worldwide," the company said in a statement.