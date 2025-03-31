Zelim Signs First Cruise Line Client for its Man Overboard Detection System

Zelim, an Edinburgh-based maritime safety innovator, has signed an agreement with Ambassador Cruise Lines for the installation of its ZOE man overboard (MOB) detection system on Ambition cruise ship, marking its entry into the global cruise ship sector.

Zelim is fitting out the 1,200-passenger capacity cruise ship with a full ZOE installation to deliver instantaneous detection and tracking of persons in the water following MOB incidents.

The installation – comprising multiple infrared and daylight cameras, sensors and software to provide crews with 360° visibility – increasing the likelihood of both spotting and recovering an MOB.

“With the safety of our passengers and crews our foremost concern we were keen to put ZOE onboard. ZOE gives our passengers and crew piece of mind that in the rare event of a MOB incident bridge teams are immediately alerted to a person falling overboard, with the person tracked until rescued.

“It allows us to direct an immediate and rapid rescue response. What we also like about the system is that it can be used to alert our watchkeepers to hard-to-see navigational hazards,” said Nick Hughes, Ambassador Cruise Lines’ COO.

“The decision by Ambassador Cruise Lines to install ZOE is an important milestone in maritime safety. Ambition shows the passenger ship sector there is now proven technology available that mitigates the risk of losing lives to MOB incidents, especially in rough seas and in hours of darkness,” added Stewart Gregory, Zelim’s Chief Operating Officer.