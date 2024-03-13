Zim Reports Fourth Quarter Loss

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has announced consolidated results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023, noting a net loss for the fourth quarter of $147 million (compared to a net profit of $417 million in the fourth quarter of 2022).

The net loss for the full year, including a $2.06 billion non-cash impairment loss, was $2.69 billion (compared to a net profit of $4.63 billion for the full year of 2022).

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $190 million, a year-over-year decrease of 80%. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $1.05 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 86%.

Carried volume in the fourth quarter was 786,000 TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 4.6%. Carried volume in the full year was 3,281 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.

Average freight rate per TEU in the fourth quarter was $1,102, a year-over-year decrease of 48%. Average freight rate per TEU in the full year was $1,203, a year-over-year decrease of 63%.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, “Against a backdrop of weakened market conditions, industry disruptions and operational challenges in 2023, ZIM’s exceptional team of professionals remained resilient and intently focused on achieving operational excellence and delivering the highest level of care for our valued customers.

“At the same time, we made significant progress advancing our strategic transformation and are pleased to have already started to realize the favorable outcomes we projected. Specifically, we are well on our way to markedly improving our cost structure, enhancing our commercial resilience, and enabling reduced carbon emissions for both ZIM and our customers moving forward.”

Glickman added, “Our fleet renewal program, which includes 46 newbuild containerships, focuses on shifting ZIM’s reliance on older, less fuel-efficient vessels to a cost and fuel-efficient, more sustainable and largely LNG-powered newbuild fleet, and is progressing as planned following the delivery of 24 new vessels to date. Our cost per TEU is declining and we anticipate additional improvements as our 22 outstanding newbuilds are delivered during the remainder of the year. We continue to review our services to best address customers’ evolving needs and position ZIM to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities.

“During a time when the market remains volatile, our strong cash position will enable us to continue to maintain a long-term view as we focus on generating sustainable value for both customers and shareholders. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to take decisive steps to further benefit from our strategic transformation and expect ZIM to emerge in a stronger position than ever in 2025 and beyond.”

In 2024, the Company expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $850 million and $1,450 million and Adjusted EBIT between a loss of $300 million and earnings of $300 million.



