ZIM and Shell Complete First LNG Bunkering in Jamaican Waters

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and Shell International Petroleum Company Limited announced the successful bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER containership with liquefied natural gas (LNG), marking the first LNG bunkering operation in Jamaican waters. The vessel was bunkered at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) on March 26, 2023.

The ZIM SAMMY OFER is the first in a series of ten 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships which ZIM plans to deploy on their ZCP trade line. For these vessels, ZIM recently signed a 10-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell.

David Arbel, ZIM EVP COO, said, “This is the first vessel in our growing LNG-powered fleet that will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, thereby improving our competitive position, particularly on the strategic Asia to USEC trade, and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Equipped with ME-GI (M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection) two-stroke engines, ZIM’s LNG dual-fueled vessels have negligible methane slip of around 0.2%, a testament of ZIM’s commitment to decarbonize its fleet.

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Head of Downstream LNG at Shell, said, “This landmark bunking safely completed in collaboration with ZIM and the Maritime Authority of Jamaica expands our LNG bunkering network to the Caribbeans. With every new bunkering location added to our footprint, we are demonstrating LNG as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today, enabling the shipping sector to start decarbonizing. Kingston, Jamaica is a new LNG bunkering location for Shell, expanding its global LNG bunkering network to 16 locations, across 11 countries. To date, Shell has already achieved over 1,000 safe ship-to-ship bunkering operations to its customers.”