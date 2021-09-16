Zinus Wins Ferry Charging System Contract

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has ordered Zinus’ autonomous charging solution for electrification of the ferry connections Bognes-Skarberget and Drag-Kjøpsvik in Nordland county – above the Arctic Circle.

From December 1, 2022, both routes will be operated by the ferry company Fjord1. Bognes-Skarberget is an important part of the E6, the main thoroughfare through northern Norway, while the 15-kilometer-long crossing from Drag to Kjøpsvik will be the longest electrified ferry connection in Norway. At all the ferry quays there are large tidal differences.

The delivery from Zinus includes one ZPP700 charging tower for each of the four ferry quays, as well as six SWC100 charging connections to be installed on board the ferries MF Glutra, MF Fannefjord and MF Lote. The systems will be put into operation in the first and second quarters of 2022.

Together, the charging tower and connection form an autonomous system that charges electric ferries fully automatically at call. Connecting the ferries to the power supply only takes around 20 seconds, and the system can deliver a current of as much as 4400 amperes.