A 'Period of Phenomenal Upheaval' says ICS Chief Grimaldi

At the “Shaping the Future of Shipping” summit held this week in Athens, Greece, Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), delivered a sobering yet forward-looking address that underscored the profound challenges facing the global shipping industry—while urging greater collaboration and global thinking to ensure resilience and sustainability.



Speaking to an audience of maritime leaders, ministers, and port authorities, Grimaldi framed the current moment as one of “phenomenal upheaval,” shaped by mounting geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, and increasing regulatory complexity. While reaffirming the industry’s vital role in maintaining global commerce and economic growth, he warned that rising protectionism and unilateral trade barriers are undermining efficiency and threatening competitiveness.



“Unilateralism and protectionism introduce unnecessary complexity into our industry. They drive up consumer costs, create inefficiencies, and erode the very foundations of global commerce,” Grimaldi stated.



Against this backdrop, the ICS chairman emphasized the critical importance of a unified global approach, especially as the sector races toward decarbonization. He acknowledged recent progress at the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), while urging industry stakeholders to now translate those commitments into “practical action.”



Grimaldi spotlighted the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM-Hubs) initiative as a key mechanism for advancing energy transition infrastructure. The project, which connects energy and transport stakeholders from governments and industry, is focused on scaling up port readiness and fuel distribution networks for alternative energy carriers—such as ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol.



“CEM-Hubs is about creating the future architecture of fuel transportation—not just for shipping, but for global energy systems,” Grimaldi said. He welcomed the recent inclusion of China and Malta in the coalition, which already includes Canada, Greece, Norway, and others.



Importantly, Grimaldi also called attention to the “human dimension” of the green transition. He stressed that decarbonization must be accompanied by investments in workforce development, especially in upskilling seafarers to handle new fuels and technologies safely.



“Any regulatory structure must take account of our people—their safety, their training, and their future,” he said, referencing outcomes from the ICS Seafarer Summit in Manila.



The Athens summit, co-hosted with the Union of Greek Shipowners and supported by the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs, served as a platform to align global policy objectives with industry realities. As Grimaldi closed his remarks, he urged the global maritime community to balance the “wisdom of Athena and the power of Poseidon”—a call for uniting strategic insight with operational strength to navigate the challenges ahead.