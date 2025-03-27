ABB: Contract to Deliver Efficiency Benefits for Portuguese Navy Vessels

ABB has secured a contract with the West Sea Shipyard located in Viana do Castelo, Portugal to equip six new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) of the Portuguese Navy with an integrated power, propulsion, and automation system designed to ensure optimal efficiency. The vessels are planned to be delivered between 2027 – 2031.

The new vessels will be equipped with the Azipod® propulsion system, Onboard DC Grid™ power system platform, and the distributed control system ABB Ability™ System 800xA®. Combined, ABB’s solutions will enable increased operational efficiencies for the vessels, helping reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Azipod® electric propulsion will optimize the efficiency of the forthcoming vessels. It is a gearless, steerable propulsion system in which the electric drive motor is housed within a pod outside the ship’s hull, allowing the unit to rotate 360 degrees. By increasing maneuverability and operating efficiency of vessels, Azipod® propulsion system helps to cut fuel consumption compared with conventional shaftline systems.

Tailored to meet the needs of next-generation vessels, Onboard DC Grid™ is a modular and compact power system platform, which offers several benefits compared to its AC counterpart. The solution enables savings in weight and space and facilitates the integration of variable speed generators, energy storage systems, and new energy sources to future-proof vessels for evolving requirements. By optimizing power usage, Onboard DC Grid™ significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to maritime decarbonization. Highly configurable, Onboard DC Grid™ supports the simplest to the most demanding of applications, while its best-in-class fault tolerance maximizes safety and reliability.

The ABB Ability™ System 800xA® is an automation solution designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of marine vessels. It integrates various systems and equipment on board, providing a single user environment for seamless operations. This system allows the crew to access all necessary information from an intuitive, single-screen interface, making it easier to operate the vessel more effectively and safely.

As part of the package ABB will also supply its power and energy management system PEMS™. In combination with Onboard DC Grid™, the system forms the core of a vessel’s combined power and control system. This enables optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources in a safe, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly manner.