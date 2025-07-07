ABB Hooks 15-Year Service Deal for Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Ship Fleet

ABB has signed a 15-year service agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, a vacation industry giant with a global fleet of 67 ships across its five brands.

Covering 33 existing ships, the comprehensive agreement includes preventive maintenance and digital solutions to support and optimize propulsion operations, improve vessel safety, maximize fleet availability, and ensure fast turnaround times for planned Azipod propulsion servicing.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group spans nearly three decades, beginning with the installation of Azipod propulsion on one of the world’s largest cruise ships at the time.

“Since then, we’ve partnered on numerous pioneering projects. This service agreement marks an important milestone in our journey together and highlights the critical role of ABB’s solutions in modernizing and maintaining the performance of one of the world’s most innovative cruise fleets,” said Juha Koskela, President of ABB’s Marine & Ports division.