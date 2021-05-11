ABB Software to Unlock Energy Savings for Tallink’s New Ferry MyStar

Estonian ferry operator Tallink will tap sustainability and efficiency gains enabled by ABB Ability Marine Advisory Systems – OCTOPUS for its new passenger and car ferry MyStar due for delivery from the Finnish Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard in 2022.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered MyStar will be deployed on the 80-kilometer trans-Baltic route between Tallinn, Estonia, and Helsinki, Finland, and the OCTOPUS optimization software will collect and transfer operational data from the vessel’s onboard systems to the ABB Ability Marine Fleet Portal – a solution that provides remote monitoring and a detailed performance analysis. Based on these insights, OCTOPUS offers operational advice, empowering the shipboard personnel to make informed decisions about the way the ferry is operated and optimize its performance.

Collecting and analyzing data through OCTOPUS has helped identify fuel savings potential for the two existing Tallink vessels: Megastar and Star. On the Megastar, adjustments to the vessel maneuvering in Tallinn and Helsinki saved 5% of the energy consumed during maneuvering in one port and up to 13% in the other. Meanwhile, according to OCTOPUS, improved auxiliary engine management on the Star cut annual auxiliary engine fuel consumption by close to 4%.

Successful use of the OCTOPUS system on the two shuttle vessels led Tallink to choose ABB’s software for MyStar as well, according to Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, head of ship management at Tallink Grupp: “We have already seen what this software can achieve onboard Star and Megastar installations through energy savings, performance gains and environmental benefits. The system has proven itself vital both for seagoing and onshore personnel.”

The OCTOPUS setup on board MyStar will comprise five separate modules – Advanced Performance Monitoring, Dynamic Trim, Clean Hull, Specific Fuel Oil Consumption (SFOC) Monitoring, and Powerplant Optimizer. In total, the OCTOPUS system offers 13 different monitoring and optimization modules, enabling vessels of all types to benefit from a flexible setup enabling increased efficiencies, safety and availability.

“We expect to see high energy efficiency gains as the software generates more insights into optimized operations,” said ABB Marine & Ports’ head of digital services, Antto Shemeikka.