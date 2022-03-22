ABB Turbocharging Launches Digital Tools to Save Fuel

ABB Turbocharging has launched a new digital solution designed to offer shipowners simplified management of propulsion efficiency and CO2 emissions monitoring and reporting, and potentially unlock up to 20% fuel savings.

The new digital suite, called Tekomar XPERT marine, comprises three modules—engine, hull and propeller, and emissions—which, combined, provide actionable insights into ship performance to help shipping companies make better operating decisions and potentially reduce fuel usage. This, in turn, enables vessels to achieve improved carbon intensity index (CII) ratings. Charter party conformity on emissions reporting is also eased, ABB said.

Tekomar XPERT’s engine module is already established and is currently optimizing performance of more than 8,000 engines in operation. The hull and propeller and the emissions modules have now been launched to further extend the solution’s capabilities.

The emissions module enables the CII rating and CO2 emissions to be accurately forecasted, allowing for pre-validated emissions reporting in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) and the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV) requirements. According to ABB, the module has an easy to use, automated reporting function based on electronic logbook data. The actual CII ranking and its simulation is based on the key operating parameters of the vessel, as well as historic data.

The hull and propeller module provides insights into the vessel’s performance in real time. For example, it enables an accurate assessment of de-fouling requirements, which can have a significant positive impact on vessel’s performance – fouling can lead to an overconsumption of fuel of up to 20%. With this level of insights, effective planning of improvement actions can be simplified, ABB said.

“Tekomar XPERT marine raises our digital offering to a new level by adding the hull and propeller, and emission modules to our engine room offering. These combined analytics deliver real customer value through enabling greater efficiencies. For example, fuel savings of up to 3 tons per day can be achieved by optimizing performance of the engines alone, which translates to some 9 tons of CO2 emissions per day,” said Cristian Corotto, Vice President Digital Customer Solutions ABB Turbocharging. “Just as important is the system’s delivery of information needed to support decision-making related to the optimal timing of cleaning events, and the identification of the root cause of reduced propulsion efficiency. Essentially, with Tekomar XPERT marine customers are ready for the next level of data-driven decision making.”

Results of analyses from all the three modules are immediately available to shipowners and operators, and the solution can be integrated to work with existing data collection systems without the need for installing additional hardware. The expanded digital analytics offering promotes benchmarking, historic tracking and forecasting, ABB said, adding that the system offers advisory support on all levels, from the engine to the ship’s hull and propeller, as well as its emissions and CII ranking.

Customers can gain 24/7 access via a portal where they can view and benchmark their entire fleets. Operational data can be shared with ABB via C-2-C connectivity, following which ABB will assess, analyze and provide expert operational insights. Tekomar XPERT marine functions across all engines regardless of make, type and age.