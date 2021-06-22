ABB’s A255-L Turbocharger Makes Japanese Debut

Japanese engine builder Makita has selected ABB’s latest low-speed turbochargers for an engine being built for a chemical tanker, marking the first time that a Japanese-built engine will feature the compact, powerful A255-L turbochargers.

The turbochargers will be applied on a 6S40ME-B9.5 engine built by Makita which manufactures MAN engines under the license. The A255-L is designed to provide high turbocharging efficiency from a small unit, reducing overall engine size and giving ship designers greater flexibility in engine room de-sign for small bore two-stroke marine engines, according to ABB.

The engine and A255-L turbochargers have completed shop tests and will be delivered to the shipyard today. Makita’s tests confirmed good turbocharger performance across the entire load range, with turbocharger efficiency exceeding 70%.

A Makita spokesperson said, “As an engine manufacturer, downsizing, weight reduction and high turbo-charger efficiency are very important. A highly reliable turbocharger is particularly important for chemical tankers as service opportunities are limited. The A255-L fully meets our needs. The high efficiency of the turbocharger will have a positive effect on fuel consumption and contribute to making the engine more competitive in the global market.”

Alexandros Karamitsos, Head of Global Sales Low-Speed Turbochargers, ABB, said, “Japan is a key shipbuilding market and Japanese engine builders are renowned for their high standards and attention to detail. Coming at a time when cost pressures are increasing, the order from Makita demonstrates both the high performance and the competitiveness of A255-L.”

The A255-L is designed mainly for smaller vessels of 10,000-40,000 dwt that use small bore two-stroke engines. Typical vessels include bulk carriers, tankers and car carriers, many of which are built at Japanese shipyards.