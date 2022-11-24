ABB's Shaft Generator Systems for COSCO's Ten Container Ships

ABB has secured a contract with the Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd., to equip 10 China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems.

Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14000TEU vessels and four 16000TEU vessels.

"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is introducing new regulatory standards – the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) – which will come into force in January 2023. ABB’s permanent magnet shaft generator system will help the COSCO vessels achieve required efficiency levels as well as CII ratings which verify reduced GHG emissions," ABB said.

"COSCO Shipping’s selection of ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems is the latest in a series of significant endorsements for the technology. The contract follows a run of orders from roll-on, roll-off, bulk carrier and container ship owners specifying the high efficiency system, whose permanent magnet technology takes the benefits provided by shaft generators over conventional shaft lines to a new level," ABB added.

According to ABB, shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer 3-4 percent higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and an up to 20 percent smaller footprint compared to traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems.

ABB says that in combination with ABB’s advanced ACS 880 drive, which ensures maximum functionality and flexibility in hybridization applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by an extra 1%. Moreover, ABB said, compared with auxiliary diesel generator sets, permanent magnet shaft generators deliver up to 17 percent greater fuel efficiency during voyages.

“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with COSCO Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”