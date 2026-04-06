ABL Signs Marine Services Deal with Tidewater in Egypt

ABL Group has signed a one-year master service agreement with offshore vessel operator Tidewater to provide marine assurance and dynamic positioning consultancy services.

The agreement, entered into by ABL’s Egypt unit and Tidewater Marine Egypt, covers offshore support vessels operating in the Egyptian Mediterranean, as well as the Black Sea and wider European region.

ABL said the scope includes support for vessel safety, performance and asset integrity, with services such as audits, inspections, condition surveys and dynamic positioning consultancy.

Under the agreement, ABL’s Egypt-based team may also provide additional services including vessel suitability inspections, pre-purchase surveys and critical systems consulting.

“This MSA is a reflection of our reputation as marine assurance partners and DP consultants, both in-country in Egypt and across wider Europe.

“Our unique value is in our ability to provide a globally recognized standard to support vessel operability and maintenance, via local expertise with marine surveyors and consultants across over 15 countries in Europe and North Africa. We are really pleased to support Tidewater and their OSVs,” said Tamer Gamil, ABL’s country manager in Egypt.

"We are pleased to enter into this Master Service Agreement with ABL, whose strong reputation in marine assurance and DP consultancy aligns well with Tidewater’s continued focus on safety, and operational excellence.

“ABL’s local presence in Egypt, supported by their extensive regional and global expertise, provides us with a trusted partner to support our operations across the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, and the wider European region,” added Mostafa Kamel Awad, Operations Manager at Tidewater.