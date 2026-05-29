ABS Addresses Operational Solutions for Shipping Challenges at Annual Hellenic Committee Meeting

“Shipping has entered a period where complexity is building faster than it can be absorbed," said ABS Chairman and CEO John McDonald at the annual gathering of the ABS Hellenic National Committee. "Costs are rising and decision cycles are shortening. This combination is creating a widening gap between what is technically possible and what is operationally viable at sea. Closing that gap is now central to competitiveness.”

McDonald expanded on the organization’s latest announcement, the ABS SeaTech Innovation Exchange, which is comprised of two technology centers in Athens, Greece, and Houston, Texas, focused on addressing the most urgent challenges in shipping today.

“Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced simulation can reshape routing, maintenance and decision-making, but they also introduce new complexity. The priority now is to be able to apply innovation at speed, at scale and with confidence.”

The Exchange is the latest in a series of investments that ABS has made in Athens, joining the Global Gas Department, Global Operations Center, Technology Center and Hellenic Ship Safety Center, among others.

ABS is the number one Class society for owners in Greece and also holds the top position in orderbook share. The ABS fleet has grown to 314 million gross tons, a leading position globally. McDonald also updated the members on ABS’ exceptional fleet safety performance, which underpins its focus on safety and its mission.

ABS specialists briefed the committee on major market trends and maritime regulations. Members also received updates from ABS Group and ABS Wavesight, along with presentations on sustainability and technology projects.