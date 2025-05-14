Marine Link
ABS Approves Cargo Handling Technology for Ethane Carriers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 14, 2025

(L to R): Jungsik Kim, Managing Director, Liberian Registry; Youngjun Nam, COO and Executive Vice President of SD Business Unit, HD KSOE; and Kwangnam Jung, Business Development Manager, ABS Korea

ABS awarded approval in principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its design of an advanced cargo handling system for very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

The design consists of a refrigerant-based reliquefication system and an ethane fuel supply system installed on the ship. HD KSOE says the design, once developed, will help customers reduce operating costs.

ABS completed design reviews in accordance with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Marine Vessels.

In 2024, ABS and HD KSOE signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their collaboration on cutting-edge technologies.

