ABS Approves Framework for Autonomous Navigation Lifecycle Management

ABS has granted approval in principle to Monohakobi Technology Institute (MTI) for its Action Planning and Execution System (APExS-auto) maritime autonomy framework for the lifecycle management of autonomous navigation systems.

The framework is crafted to be flexible, adapting to any necessary operational and design changes.

The APExS-auto operational framework was developed by MTI, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Japan Marine Science Inc. as part of the MEGURI 2040 fully autonomous ship program.

The project utilized the System-Theoretic Process Analysis (STPA) method, an innovative hazard analysis technique.

ABS evaluated the APExS-auto framework in accordance with the ABS Requirements for Autonomous and Remote-Control Functions.

As the maritime industry increasingly integrates advanced systems in the design of autonomous functions, the successful application of STPA within the APExS-auto framework marks a significant advancement in realizing the potential of autonomous shipping, says ABS.

“The STPA technique is useful for autonomous vessel applications and for complex systems such as those installed on board fully electric vessels and other highly sophisticated ship types,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.



