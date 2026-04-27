ABS Approves MOL-Led Design for Unmanned Rocket Recovery Vessel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and its partners have secured approval in principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the basic design of an unmanned autonomous rocket recovery vessel.

The project is being developed with Innovative Space Carrier and TSUNEISHI SOLUTIONS TOKYOBAY.

The approval covers the overall offshore recovery system, including the recovery vessel, a support vessel and an onshore control system.

MOL said the concept is designed to support offshore rocket recovery operations and has been approved for safety and technical feasibility.

The company added that offshore rocket recovery could enable more efficient retrieval and reuse of rockets, supporting more frequent launches and reduced costs.

“Drawing on the expertise and safe navigation technologies it has cultivated over many years in the shipping and offshore sectors, MOL has played a key role in developing the operational concept for the offshore recovery platform and in studying offshore operations. Going forward, MOL will continue working closely with ISC and TSUNEISHI SOLUTIONS TOKYOBAY, while receiving technical advice from ABS, to further refine the design and advance studies toward implementation,” MOL said.