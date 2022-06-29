ABS to Class Great Lakes' New Hopper Dredge

A second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) is to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard.

Able to dredge at depths of up to 100 feet, the 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity vessel is expected to deliver in the first quarter of 2025 and will be a sister ship to the Galveston Island, currently under construction at Conrad Shipyard to ABS Class, with delivery expected in early 2023.

Steve Becker, Senior Vice President, Fleet Engineering at GLDD, said, “As the leader in the U.S. dredging industry, Great Lakes continues to strategically invest in its dredging fleet. The dredge will be equipped with a direct high-power, pump-ashore installation, dredging system automation, dynamic positioning and tracking, U.S. EPA Tier 4-compliant engines and additional features designed to minimize the impact of its dredging process on the environment. The Tier 4-compliant engines significantly reduce the vessel’s climate footprint, while other incorporated features minimize turbidity and marine species entrainment. This highly automated new build vessel will be well-suited to multi-use applications on various project types. It will be deployed for channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, and coastal restoration projects to meet our nation’s maritime infrastructure needs as well as supporting the dredging requirements of developers’ offshore wind projects.”

“During the course of its rich 74-year history, Conrad Shipyard has forged solid relationships with both GLDD and ABS,” said Conrad Shipyard CEO Johnny Conrad. “Due to strong customer and vendor relationships, all three companies maintain a steadfast attitude of continuous improvement as it relates to safety and quality. We look forward to providing another ABS Class vessel to GLDD in furtherance of its mission to support the U.S. dredge market.”

“ABS is proud of our long-standing relationship with GLDD and excited that our insight into dredges makes us the preferred choice for designers, shipyards and owners of these vessels which are critical to our maritime infrastructure throughout the U.S. and North America,” said Roy Bleiberg, ABS Vice President, Business Development, North America. “We are highly experienced in supporting the delivery of Jones Act vessels and understand the special requirements as well as the unique operations demanded by dredging projects.”