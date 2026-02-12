ABS Delivers New Report for EMSA on Ammonia Safety

Commissioned and published by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), a new report focused on the safety of ammonia as a marine fuel was developed by an ABS-led consortium that included the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) and the Fundación Valenciaport.

Based on the insights gained from the study, the report includes recommendations that expand upon existing interim guidelines from the International Maritime Organization for the safety of ships using ammonia as fuel. By way of a survey and online workshop, industry stakeholders communicated feedback that emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive understanding of ammonia’s properties to effectively mitigate the safety risks associated with its use as a marine fuel.

