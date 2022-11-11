ABS Examines Alternative Fuels in Reports for EMSA

An ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was analyzed using various criteria such as greenhouse gas (GHG) impact, sustainability, fuel availability, fuel scalability and human needs.

“These two reports are the result of one year of intense activity with our collaborators, EMSA and industry leaders to gather data and conduct three hazard identifications (HAZIDS) for each study. Our analysis is very unique and, in my opinion, what is needed to empower and inform future studies, conversations and decisions,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“Biofuels are one of the main available renewable fuels at the moment and the shipping sector needs to move to e-fuels to decarbonize. These two reports provide the most recent information on the availability, sustainability and cost implications of using these fuels,” said Jasper Faber, Director Shipping at CE Delft.

“The ro-ro passenger ship HAZID was a particularly notable example of industry collaboration, where a variety of ropax and cruise operators volunteered valuable time to contribute to the HAZID together, and this will help build much needed technical competence and confidence in alternative fuels,” said Edwin Pang, Founder and Principal Consultant of Arcsilea.

The four-year project began in 2021 with the objective of studying key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping, including alternatives such as biofuels, ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, and complementary measures such as air lubrication and other promising technologies. The initiative is part of EMSA’s mission to provide technical assistance to the European Commission and Member States in the promotion of sustainable shipping and support the shift to low- and zero-carbon operations.